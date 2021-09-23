Biden has say in whether Trump’s 1/6 records go to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will have a big say in whether the government releases information to Congress on the actions of former president Donald Trump and his aides on Jan. 6. But there could be a lengthy court battle before any details come out. The House committee investigating the January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked for a trove of records, including communication within the White House under then-President Trump and information about planning and funding for rallies held in Washington. Among those rallies was an event near the White House where Trump egged on a crowd of thousands before loyalists stormed the Capitol.