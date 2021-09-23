Does It Work: Fasta Pasta

The Fasta Pasta microwave cooker says it can cook your pasta using fewer dishes and in half the time that it would normally take using a boiling pot of water on the stove.

The product is basically a thick plastic container with a lid. It has measuring lines on the side so that you know how much water to put in based on how many servings of pasta you want, and vents on the lid for straining. There are cooking directions for different types of pasta on the instructions.

Using the cooking guide, I filled the container up to the first line with cold water, put in one serving of spaghetti noodles, and cooked it in the microwave for 12 minutes. After 12 minutes in the microwave, the noodles were cooked. I put the lid on and used the vented section to strain the water into the sink.



The pasta was cooked in the time that it said it would take on the cooking guide. However, I wasn't convinced about the product's claim to save me time by cutting the cooking time in half. If I were to prepare pasta on the stove, I would normally leave noodles to cook for about 13 minutes. The only difference in using a stove would be waiting a few extra minutes for a pot of water to boil.

Since the microwave cooker did not decrease the cooking time by as much as I was expecting: Fasta Pasta, you fail the Does It Work test.

The Company's Response:

SCS Direct told me that the main selling point of the product is not saving time, but rather the ease of use. They stated that their timing claims are based on the total time to prep, cook, and plate a pasta dish versus that of using a conventional stove. They did state that they would review their marketing claims to ensure accurate advertising.

You can find more information on the product here.