FALL HARVEST: What could this year’s crop bring?

NEAR KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Fall season is upon us, and with that, so is the harvest.

Near Kenyon, soy beans were already being harvested on the Sviggum farm.

"We pretty much just specialize in corn and soy beans," Connor Sviggum said while driving the combine.

Over the years, Sviggum has learned to be prepared for anything.

"One thing I've learned is that you don't know until you get in the combine and you go start to pick something. You can guess all summer, test all summer about what kind of yield you're going to get. But, from what I've realized, is you have no clue until you get into the field."

Like always, weather plays a huge role in the profitability, and a lot is out of a farmer's control.

"This year's harvest will be interesting," Central Farms Service David Mund said. "The weather played a big factor. Rain was a deficit in a lot of areas. Yields right now in soybeans and corn are all over the board. Down south, we are having some record yields. In this area, we are having some problems."

But even so, experts, like University of Minnesota Extension Educator based in Fillmore County Mike Cruse, believe producers still have the potential for profit. While the 2021 weather in South East Minn. wasn't ideal for plentiful crops in most spots, it was better circumstances than severe drought in Northern and Western parts of the state. Crops were also better off compared to parts of North Eastern Iowa, that were hit hard with massively strong winds that knocked some fields down completely.

"The big difference for us, personally as far as producers are concerned," Cruse said. "We didn't get the drought, up in North Minnesota, Central Minnesota, not nearly the same thing. You don't have to go too far South into North East Iowa, They had some horrendous winds storms, tornados, straight line winds, in a couple of spots they knocked down crops flat."

Even towns a part can see contrasting outcomes.

"North of here ten miles, and south of here ten miles, makes all the difference in the world," Mund said.

But when it comes down to it, it's a job that gets done, no matter what the circumstances.

"Producers that stick around, are the ones that are good at managing risks," Cruse said. "There's no silver bullet to any of the problems we're facing."

"I don't get too worked up until it's laying on the ground," Sviggum said with a chuckle.

As fall harvest continues, Mund wants to remind folks to slow down and give big equipment a lot of room to ensure a safe season.