Skip to Content

Johnson aide Voelkel says he’ll run for lieutenant governor

New
4:46 pm Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ben Voelkel, a longtime aide to Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, said Thursday he’s running for lieutenant governor. Voelkel has been communications director for Johnson, a Republican, since 2017. He also worked on Johnson’s re-election campaign in 2016. Voelkel, a native of Mukwonago, also worked on Tommy Thompson’s 2012 Senate campaign and former Gov. Scott Walker’s 2018 re-election campaign. David Varnam, the mayor of the small Grant County town of Lancaster, earlier announce plans to run for lieutenant governor.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content