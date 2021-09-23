Man arrested for soliciting sex from child in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester man is in jail on a charge of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct.

According to the Rochester Police Department, an 11-year-old girl was walking on a bike path near 7th Street Northeast around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Danio Dorres, 31, of Rochester, was sitting on a bench nearby and waved the girl over to him. Police said when the girl sat next to him, Dorres grabbed her hand, touched her leg, and began saying sexually explicit things to her.

Police said when witnesses approached them, Dorres ran off. He was later caught and arrested near the Taco Bell Restaurant on Broadway Avenue North.

Dorres was additionally charged with disorderly conduct. He also had an outstanding warrant our of Mower County for a probation violation.

Police said the child was not harmed and was reunited with her parents.