N. Korea rejects South’s calls for end-of-war declaration

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has rebuffed South Korea’s push for a political declaration to end the 1950-53 Korean War, calling it a potential “smokescreen” to cover up hostile U.S. policy. South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for such a declaration in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly as a way to achieve denuclearization and lasting peace. But a North Korean official said that call was premature as long as U.S. policies were unchanged. North Korea considers the U.S. troop presence in South Korea and U.S.-led economic sanctions to be proof of U.S. hostility against North Korea. The Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula in a technical state of war.