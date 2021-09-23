Person found in Mason City house fire identified

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- 24-year-old Tonette Wolfe of Mason City has been identified as the person found deceased in a house fire on September 7.

Mason City fire and police departments responded to a report of a house fire on the 100 block of North Tennessee Avenue in Mason City at 5:06 a.m. on September 7. They found a person deceased, now identified as Wolfe, inside.

Wolfe's death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation by the Mason City police department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Mason City police at 641-421-3636.