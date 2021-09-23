Pineda scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Toronto

Toronto Blue Jays (85-67, fourth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (67-85, fifth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Steven Matz (13-7, 3.84 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (7-8, 3.74 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +121, Blue Jays -141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Toronto will face off on Thursday.

The Twins are 34-40 in home games in 2020. Minnesota hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .311 this season, led by Josh Donaldson with a mark of .347.

The Blue Jays are 42-36 in road games. Toronto has a collective on-base percentage of .329, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .406.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 5-3. Jose Berrios notched his 12th victory and Bo Bichette went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Luke Farrell registered his first loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 31 home runs and is batting .272.

Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 81 extra base hits and is slugging .539.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), John Gant: (abdomen), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Hyun Jin Ryu: (neck), David Phelps: (right lat), Breyvic Valera: (covid-19), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.