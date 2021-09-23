Rochester School Board imposes strict masking policy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Public Schools (RPS) is turning to law enforcement when it comes to those refusing its masking policy. The decision to instill some type of protocol to keep meetings under control started back in July.

"A number of people who were unhappy with the school board showed up, and it was difficult to conduct the meeting," said Rochester School Board Chair Jean Marvin.

Now the school board feels something more needs to be done to make sure everyone complies with their masking policy. That includes the possibility of being banned for a year from Rochester public school buildings.

"We checked with our attorney. We checked with law enforcement. We've been carefully working with both groups and you know the decision was that if people are determined to show up without a mask they will and can be legally charged with trespassing," Jean Marvin said.

Olmsted County Code of Ordinances says any group, company, or organization can claim trespassing. In the case of Rochester Public Schools, if it believes someone is disrupting orderly business, it has the right to trespass someone from its property.

"The school board is tasked with doing the work to make sure that student learning continues," Jean Marvin said.

The school district has received some feedback from this decision. Some feel it will help protect their children, others believe it is a step too far.

"Having a student in the system, being a citizen, a taxpayer, we should be able to come to a public meeting. If our intent is to come and participate, to be able to hear in person and not have to live stream and especially the beginning part, the public comment, that is not recorded that is not open to the public," said RPS parent Karin Charron.

Jean Marvin went on to say, if you do not want to wear a mask, that is fine. The meetings are livestreamed and you can watch from home. If you have a comment, you can call, email, or write a letter. She says they will always respond.