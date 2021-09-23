Special Olympics Torch Run returns with support from police and deputies

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Local law enforcement are joining a state effort Thursday taking the "Flame of Hope" across Minnesota. It is all part of an effort to support Special Olympics.

More than 70 different agencies are part of the relay, covering around 2,000 miles across the state.

The relay route winds through southeast Minnesota for 95 miles. It is traveled by foot and by bike.

"A lot of the athletes are immuno-compromised. There's a lot of those challenges. We're not going to have the participate today because of that but this means a lot to them. We're still here, we're still supporting them and we hope one day we'll be together in full competition and all the excitement of everyone together and socializing and competing like they really want to," said Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

The runners and cyclists participating in the Special Olympics Torch Run got an early morning start making stops throughout the day in Zumbrota, Lake City, Red Wing and ultimately Hastings.

The relay ends with a regional competition for bocce ball and softball in Woodbury on Saturday.