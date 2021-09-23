Spotty showers Friday; Clear and nice weekend

Spotty showers are possible Friday afternoon. We'll start off with partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s Friday morning. Clouds will continue to build as we move into the late morning and afternoon. Highs are expected in the middle 60s with overcast skies.

Spotty light showers are possible in the mid-afternoon across SE MN and NE IA. Rainfall amounts are expected to stay less than a tenth of an inch for most areas. There could be an isolated spot where totals reach near 0.20".

Once the cold front moves across the area, temperatures will fall into the lower 50s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be breezy behind the front out of the northwest around 10-20 mph. Temperatures will continue to fall into the lower 40s into Saturday morning.

We're watching a potential pattern shift for late this weekend and into next week. An upper-level ridge will begin to build out west which should bring in warmer temperatures Sunday through late next week. Highs will jump from the middle and upper 60s Saturday to the upper 70s through Wednesday.

After the isolated rain chance on Friday, dry conditions will continue to dominate the forecast through late next week.

Nick