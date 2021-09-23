Target, in a tight labor market, lowers holiday hiring goal

NEW YORK (AP) — Target will hire fewer seasonal workers this year as it navigates a tight labor market and will instead offer more hours to current employees. About 100,000 seasonal workers will be hired nationwide, the company said Thursday, about 30,000 less than last year. Many of those workers will be offered jobs beyond the holiday season. Employers have struggled all year to find enough workers. They’ve increased hourly pay, announced signing bonuses and cast aside previous minimum standards like a high school diploma.