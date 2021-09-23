Topsy-turvy ’21 gives Rahm perspective at Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — In many ways, Jon Rahm’s biggest steps forward in 2021, to say nothing of his setbacks, came off the golf course. That adds a sense of perspective to anything that happens on it — even at the Ryder Cup, where a lot is expected from the once-tempestuous Spaniard who now stands as something of a stabilizing force for Europe. When Rahm steps onto Whistling Straits, he’ll be the first European player to come to the Ryder Cup as No. 1 in the world since Rory McIlroy in 2014. He says he’s comfortable with that, and feels better about his role after a year in which he became a father, won his first major but also had a near-win at the Memorial wrested away because of a positive COVID test.