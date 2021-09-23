UN: In war, 16 million Yemenis ‘marching’ toward starvation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of the U.N. food agency says 16 million people in Yemen are marching toward starvation and more funding is needed. David Beasley said the World Food Program will have to cut its rations that feed millions of people in the war-torn nation unless new funding arrives. A $3.85 billion appeal for Yemen made earlier this year has been only partially funded. Beasley spoke at a high-level meeting on Yemen’s humanitarian crisis on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly’s annual meeting. Wednesday’s gathering raised about $600 million, according to the European Union which co-hosted the session with Sweden and Switzerland. But that still leaves at least $1 billion unfunded.