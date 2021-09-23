United to end service in Rochester, discontinuing Denver flights

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- SkyWest Airlines, operating on behalf of United Airlines, will discontinue service between Denver International Airport (DEN) and Rochester International Airport (RST) effective October 31, 2021.

According to an RST news release, with the discontinuation of United's Chicago service in September and now the Denver service in October, United Airlines will no longer serve the Rochester market.

“This is very difficult news for our community,” said John Reed, executive director. “We share in the disappointment at the loss of this route. The ongoing effects of the pandemic continue to impact the air travel industry and airlines are making decisions to terminate flights in communities across the country.”

Passengers with United Airlines reservations to/from RST October 31st, 2021 and beyond should rebook at united.com or by calling United Airlines reservations at 800.UNITED.1 (800.846.8331).