Vikings aim to stop 7-game skid vs. Wilson, Seahawks

The Minnesota Vikings are hosting Seattle for the first time at U.S. Bank Stadium. They haven’t beaten the Seahawks in seven matchups since 2009. Russell Wilson has been the quarterback for the Seahawks in each of those games. Minnesota lost in Seattle in each of the last three seasons. The Seahawks are 1-1 after losing 33-30 in overtime last week to Tennessee. The Vikings are 0-2. They were beaten 34-33 at Arizona last week when new kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal on the final play.