Wisconsin Assembly to vote on bill banning race theory

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote next week on a Republican bill that would prohibit public schools from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias. A Republican-controlled Assembly committee on Wednesday approved the bill on a party line vote. It is slated to be taken up by the full Assembly on Tuesday. The measure likely faces a veto by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, a former state schools superintendent. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that the bill is part of a nationwide push among conservatives to ban the teaching of critical race theory.