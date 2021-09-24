20 hogs killed in livestock semi-trailer accident

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- A livestock semi-trailer went into a ditch killing 20 of the hogs that were onboard.

According to the Mower County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to an intersection in Mower County at around 6:30 p.m. for a single vehicle accident involving a livestock semi-trailer loaded with hogs.

The driver said he had taken the corner too close which caused the trailer to roll into the ditch. The driver was not hurt.

There were about 170 hogs in the trailer at the time of the crash. 20 hogs were killed.

Adams fire, Rose Creek fire and Mower County Emergency Management assisted on the scene with the transfer of hogs to another trailer and the transfer of the killed hogs for rending.

The scene was cleared by around 12:30 a.m.