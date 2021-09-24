Beautiful weekend ahead

After dealing with isolated showers Friday afternoon, skies will clear as a cold front sweeps across the area just in time for Friday night football. With the cold front moving through though winds will be strong out of the NW around 10-20 mph with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s and 40s. Temperatures Friday night into Saturday will be chilly with lows getting close to the upper 30s.

We will be dry this upcoming weekend with plenty of sunshine. Highs Saturday will be slightly below average in the upper 60s with winds out of the W around 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 40s with mostly clear skies. Highs rebound Sunday warming into the middle 70s with strong southwesterly winds. Overnight lows into Monday should remain in the lower 50s with mainly clear skies.

If you're looking to get out and enjoy some fall colors this weekend will be fairly nice! The latest fall color report still puts SE MN around 10-50% for peak color.

Just when we thought Summer might be over, Summer-like temperatures return to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa most of next week. Highs will jump to around 8-12° above average with mostly sunny skies through Thursday afternoon. I only see one main rain chance in the next 7-days. That chance comes into the forecast late Thursday into Friday. Other than that we'll get to enjoy warm and sunny conditions as head into October.

Have a great weekend!

Nick