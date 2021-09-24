Breezy with showers today; sunnier, warmer days are ahead

Showers likely today

A storm system from the northwest is bringing clouds and some rain chances to the area for our Friday. Expect increasing cloud cover later this morning with light rain showers moving in from the northwest along a cold front that will arrive in the midday hours. Showers will become more widespread in the mid-afternoon through the evening commute with a rumble of thunder or two possible. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s just after lunchtime with falling temperatures expected in the afternoon behind the cold front. Northwest winds gusting to 25 miles per hour throughout the afternoon will add an extra chill to the air as temperature readings fall into the 50s by the evening commute.

Breezy and cool Saturday

Cool air will continue to blow into the region on Saturday in the wake of the departing cold front. We'll have sunshine with occasional cloud cover during the day and high temperatures will be in the mid-60s. A gusty westerly breeze will make it feel just a bit cooler at times in the midday and afternoon.

Warmer air will flow into the region Sunday with abundant sunshine helping the cause. Temperatures will climb from the mid-40s in the morning to the mid-70s in the afternoon with a slight south breeze.

Bright and warm next week

The upcoming week will feature plenty of bright, warm sunshine and some very mild temperatures across the area. We'll have mostly sunny conditions Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A few clouds will begin to slowly build into the area from Thursday through Saturday as a slow-moving storm system approaches from the Plains. A few isolated showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two will be possible in the afternoon hours Thursday through Saturday with a better chance of scattered showers developing next Sunday the third of October. High temperatures late in the week and for the following weekend will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.