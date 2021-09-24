Skip to Content

Bus swerves into children’s park in Belgrade, injures some

10:33 am National news from the Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian state television is reporting that a public bus swerved off the road into a children’s playground in a residential area of Belgrade and injured several people. RTS television said the bus broke through a fence at around 1:30 p.m. Friday, stormed across the playground and hit a parked car at the other end. Photos from the scene in the Zemun suburb of Serbia’s capital city showed a red bus along with smashed playground facilities. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement or specified how many people were hurt or if any suffered serious injuries. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content