DeChambeau provides plenty of power on Ryder Cup’s first day

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau provided must-see TV in his first Ryder Cup match of the weekend, showcasing the power and go-for-broke style that made him one of the game’s most dynamic players. The one thing he couldn’t deliver is his first career Ryder Cup win. DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler settled for a tie in their best-ball match Friday with Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. DeChambeau wasn’t included in the U.S. lineup for Friday morning’s foursomes.