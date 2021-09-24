Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:01 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

AC/GC 52, Nodaway Valley 6

Algona 28, North Polk, Alleman 27

Ames 27, Sioux City, North 14

Ankeny Centennial 30, Sioux City, East 0

Aplington-Parkersburg 41, South Hardin 35

Ar-We-Va, Westside 53, Siouxland Christian 16

Bellevue 14, Norwalk 0

Benton Community 20, Mount Vernon 13

Bettendorf 45, Davenport, Central 7

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 62, Carroll 6

Burlington 55, Clinton 13

CAM, Anita 58, Audubon 42

Cedar Falls 42, Muscatine 7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 31, Cedar Rapids, Washington 0

Colfax-Mingo 37, Ogden 34

Creston-Orient-Macksburg 49, Knoxville 0

Denver 37, Central Springs 0

Des Moines Christian 40, Red Oak 13

Dike-New Hartford 56, East Marshall, LeGrand 6

Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Davenport, West 0

Earlham 49, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

East Buchanan, Winthrop 40, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 0

East Union, Afton 57, Griswold 12

Eldon Cardinal 60, Van Buren, Keosauqua 6

Emmetsburg 63, Sibley-Ocheyedan 21

Epworth, Western Dubuque 41, Marion 0

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 37, Bedford 30

Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, East Mills 48

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58, GMG, Garwin 0

Glenwood 42, Des Moines, Hoover 0

Greene County 41, Clarinda 0

Grundy Center 35, AGWSR, Ackley 3

Harris-Lake Park 19, Bishop Garrigan 2

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 66, Alta-Aurelia 22

IKM-Manning 16, Tri-Center, Neola 6

Indianola 63, Perry 0

Interstate 35,Truro 26, Panorama, Panora 20

Iowa City High 56, Iowa City West 7

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 38, West Monona 13

LeMars 36, Storm Lake 14

Lenox 38, Stanton 0

Linn-Mar, Marion 65, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0

Logan-Magnolia 47, Missouri Valley 14

MOC-Floyd Valley 28, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 14

Martensdale-St. Marys 34, Murray 8

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Central Lee, Donnellson 8

Nashua-Plainfield 38, BCLUW, Conrad 6

Nevada 56, Gilbert 14

New Hampton 30, Crestwood, Cresco 14

Newell-Fonda 41, Kingsley-Pierson 34

North Butler, Greene 41, Newman Catholic, Mason City 13

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 28, Northwood-Kensett 20

North Linn, Troy Mills 20, South Winneshiek, Calmar 6

North Scott, Eldridge 21, Iowa City Liberty High School 0

North Tama, Traer 39, Saint Ansgar 29

Northeast, Goose Lake 38, Tipton 6

OA-BCIG 28, Spirit Lake 21

Pella 24, Newton 14

Prairie, Cedar Rapids def. Ottumwa, forfeit

Regina, Iowa City 35, Wilton 7

Riceville 47, Rockford 14

Ridge View 14, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 0

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14, Sioux Center 9

Sigourney-Keota 20, Pella Christian 13

South Central Calhoun 66, Eagle Grove 12

South O’Brien, Paullina 28, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 0

Southeast Polk 49, Waterloo, West 7

Spencer 43, Denison-Schleswig 0

St. Mary’s, Remsen 58, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 6

Treynor 34, East Sac County 7

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 28, Janesville 22

Underwood 70, MVAO-CO-U 6

Unity Christian 35, Okoboji, Milford 0

Urbandale 49, Des Moines, East 7

Valley, West Des Moines 42, Marshalltown 12

Van Meter 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 0

WACO, Wayland 7, New London 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 20, Hudson 3

Webster City 41, Fort Dodge 14

West Branch 24, Mediapolis 21

West Central, Maynard 78, Meskwaki Settlement School 14

West Hancock, Britt 42, North Union 7

West Harrison, Mondamin 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 12

West Lyon, Inwood 36, Sheldon 6

West Marshall, State Center 35, Iowa Falls-Alden 7

West Sioux 41, Western Christian 27

Williamsburg 48, Centerville 3

Winfield-Mount Union 32, Lone Tree 22

Woodward-Granger 34, South Hamilton, Jewell 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Southwest Valley vs. Wayne, Corydon, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

