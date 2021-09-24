Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup 33, Mahnomen/Waubun 12
Andover 49, St. Francis 21
Becker 21, Hutchinson 12
Blooming Prairie 47, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 0
Blue Earth Area 55, LeSueur-Henderson 6
Brooklyn Center 64, St. Croix Lutheran 21
Cannon Falls 54, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7
Centennial 21, Maple Grove 7
Chaska 7, Waconia 0
Cherry 50, Ely 0
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 28, Brandon-Evansville 16
Cretin-Derham Hall 27, Apple Valley 14
Crookston 28, Frazee 18
Dassel-Cokato 29, Watertown-Mayer 14
Deer River 50, International Falls 14
Duluth East 21, Cloquet 7
East Ridge 31, Eagan 13
Eden Prairie 13, Rosemount 3
Elk River 43, Buffalo 21
Esko 36, Pine City 0
Fairmont 28, Waseca 15
Faribault 34, Red Wing 0
Fertile-Beltrami 36, Nevis 6
Fillmore Central 19, Bethlehem Academy 8
G-F-W 44, Medford 6
Glencoe-Silver Lake 22, Holy Family Catholic 14
Goodhue 34, Dover-Eyota 20
Grand Meadow 20, Spring Grove 17
Grand Rapids 43, Hibbing 0
Hermantown 24, Duluth Denfeld 14
Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 44, GHEC/Truman 0
Hills-Beaver Creek 43, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 8
Jackson County Central 50, Windom 6
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Albert Lea 14
Lake City 13, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 7
Lakeville South 36, Farmington 14
LeRoy-Ostrander 33, Mountain Lake Area 6
Lewiston-Altura 21, Caledonia 14
Mahtomedi 31, Tartan 0
Mankato West 49, Rochester Century 0
Marshall 42, Worthington 6
Mayer-Lutheran 36, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
Minneapolis North 44, SMB-Wolfpack 6
Minneota 57, Lakeview 0
Minnetonka 22, Champlin Park 6
Monticello 36, St. Cloud Tech 7
Mound Westonka 51, DeLaSalle 18
Mounds View 23, Forest Lake 13
NCEUH 56, Cass Lake-Bena 0
New Prague 31, Northfield 6
New York Mills 26, Pine River-Backus 12
Nicollet 52, Madelia 20
North Branch 38, Rock Ridge 20
North Woods 28, Barnum 14
Park (Cottage Grove) 45, Hopkins 7
Park Rapids 28, Pequot Lakes 14
Perham 30, Detroit Lakes 28
Pipestone 14, Redwood Valley 7
Polk County West 55, Bagley 6
Princeton 38, Milaca 36
Prior Lake 17, Lakeville North 14
Providence Academy 17, St. Agnes 8
Rochester Mayo 53, Rochester John Marshall 6
Rockford 20, Pierz 12
Rocori 40, Chisago Lakes 21
Royalton 20, Sauk Centre 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 33, Cambridge-Isanti 7
Sebeka 24, Rothsay 22
Shakopee 42, Edina 14
Simley 26, South St. Paul 14
Sleepy Eye 18, New Ulm Cathedral 8
Southland 56, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 8
Spring Lake Park 21, Irondale 10
Springfield 44, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38
St. Louis Park 29, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 21
St. Peter 22, Jordan 21
St. Thomas Academy 41, Hastings 7
Stillwater 42, Osseo 20
Two Harbors 32, Mora 6
Verndale 62, Ortonville 16
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 20, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 14
Wayzata 34, Totino-Grace 17
West Central 22, Hawley 13
Willmar 17, Sartell-St. Stephen 14
Woodbury 28, Burnsville 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Minneapolis Roosevelt vs. Minneapolis Edison, ccd.
