Jailbreak shines light on mass incarceration of Palestinians

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The cinematic escape of six Palestinians who tunneled out of an Israeli prison earlier this month has shone a light on Israel’s mass incarceration of Palestinians. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have passed through a military justice system designed for a temporary occupation that is now well into its sixth decade. Nearly every Palestinian has a loved one who has been locked up at some point. Israel says it provides due process and largely imprisons those who threaten its security. But Palestinians and human rights groups say the system is designed to quash opposition and maintain permanent control over millions of Palestinians while denying them basic civil rights.