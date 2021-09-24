Judge begins giving instructions to jury at R. Kelly trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has begun instructing the jury at R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial on the law after it heard a prosecutor give a fiery rebuttal to defense closing arguments that portrayed him as a victim of lying accusers. The jury is expected to begin deliberating later Friday. Prosecutors said in closing arguments that there’s ample evidence the R&B star sexually exploited women, girls and boys for more than two decades. The 54-year-old Kelly has pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges. He is also charged with violating a law that makes it illegal to transport anyone across state lines “for any immoral purpose.”