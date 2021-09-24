Pasquale’s raises money for Yammy Bear

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria is giving back once again. The restaurant is now offering a promotional pizza with Yammy Bear to raise money for Yammy Bear and the Ministry of Good Works.

Yammy Bear goes around the community bringing smiles with a goal of keeping Rochester youth on the right track.

"It's nice to see Yammy Bear going to special events, putting a smile on people's faces in the community. It's important to continue to build that community engagement we are all about in Rochester," Pasquale Presa said.

Presa owns Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria.

Here is a look at the pizza

The promotion runs now through October 8. The pizza features pesto cream, pepperoni, fresh garlic and cheese. 10 percent of sales from this pizza will go to Yammy Bear.

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria is in downtown Rochester.

Learn more about Yammy Bear: Yammy Bear | Facebook

Learn more about Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria: Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria | Facebook, Home - Pasquale's Pizzeria (pasqualespizzeria.com)