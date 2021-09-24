Pressure rising for Democrats in Virginia governor’s race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — About a month and a half out from the finale of the Virginia governor’s race, optimism among Democrats in this state long trending blue is increasingly tinged with nervousness. Meanwhile, Republicans long stuck in the political wilderness are more hopeful and energized than they’ve been in years. Recent polling is part of the reason why. Democratic candidate and former governor Terry McAuliffe has generally led in public polling, but recent surveys have suggested his lead is tightening. His race against Republican Glenn Youngkin is one of the country’s most competitive and closely watched political matchups of the year.