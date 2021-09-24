Rochester Art Center welcomes queer art exhibit

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- LGBTQ+ youth are being represented in a new art exhibit at the Rochester Art Center.

It's called "Pride: An Exhibition of Queer Youth Art" and it opened for the public on Friday. All of the artwork on display was submitted by queer artists ranging in ages from 11 to 17.

"We were so impressed by the quality of the work the artists submitted. There is just fabulous, fabulous talent in the Rochester," Rochester Art Center's Education and Outreach Coordinator Amy Garretson said. "We're so excited to be an outlet for some of that local community."

The exhibit was created in celebration of Rochester Pride, which was originally slated to be this weekend until it was postponed because of the pandemic. Rochester Pride has been rescheduled to May 2022 at Soldiers Memorial Field Park.

"Pride: An Exhibition of Queer Youth Art" is open to the public until Oct. 11.