Severe Brazil drought reignites debate over daylight saving

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil is in the throes of its worst drought in 91 years, which has returned the specter of power rationing. Authorities are reviewing the scope of benefits of daylight saving time, ended by a presidential decree in 2019. Federal lawmakers discussed its return this week, as associations linked to the tourism and service industries, sensing opportunity to boost evening business, are chiming in with their support. Since implementation in 1931, summer schedule has divided Brazilians between those who bathe in morning light and those who prefer their sunsets. Governments wavered in decades that followed, adopting it some years but not others.