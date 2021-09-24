Shoes, fashion and grit mark P.J. Tucker’s journey to Heat

MIAMI (AP) — To realize how challenging it was for P.J. Tucker to begin getting settled at a new home in Miami, consider that his enormous sneaker collection was scattered around the country this summer. Tucker is as well-traveled as those shoes. After helping the Milwaukee Bucks win last season’s NBA championship, the 36-year-old forward is starting anew with the Miami Heat. They’re his third franchise in 2021 alone and the fifth NBA club of his career. Plus, they’re at least the 13th different professional team from seven different countries that he has joined along the way.