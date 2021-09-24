Spanish Armada putts its way to an early Ryder Cup point

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Sergio Garcia blew a kiss to the crowd. Jon Rahm couldn’t stop smiling. It was all part of a high-fiving, back-slapping, magic-filled morning for the Ryder Cup’s latest iteration of the Spanish Armada. Oh, how easy it is to find great chemistry when all those putts keep going in. Rahm made 99 feet worth of birdie putts over the front nine, then Garcia rammed home a 24-footer for birdie on No. 15 to all but end their 3-and-1 victory over Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the opening match of the Ryder Cup.