The key facts in Derek Chauvin’s appeal process; Rochester legal expert weighs in

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- A former Minneapolis Police Officer is appealing his conviction for the murder of George Floyd.

Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April.

He was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison in June.

Now Chauvin is appealing his conviction to the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Chauvin had to submit his appeal within 90-days since he was sentenced.

"In an appeal, you don't get to present new evidence. You just argue that the court made errors of law in your case," said Jim McGeeney, a Rochester-based criminal defense attorney.

In court documents, Chauvin listed 14 issues he had with his trial, that he believed prevented him from having a fair and unbiased trial:

The District Court abused its discretion when it denied Appellant’s motion for change of venue or new trial; The District Court abused its discretion when it denied Appellant’s motion for continuance or new trial; The District Court abused its discretion when it denied Appellant’s motions to sequester the jury throughout trial; The State committed prejudicial prosecutorial misconduct; The District Court prejudicially erred when it concluded that the testimony of Morries Hall, or in the alternative Mr. Hall’s statements to law enforcement, did not fall under Minn. R. Evid. 804(b)(3) and was not violation Appellant’s constitutional confrontation rights; The District Court prejudicially erred when it permitted the State to present cumulative evidence with respect to use of force; The District Court abused its discretion when it ordered the State to lead witnesses on direct examination; The District Court abused its discretion when it failed to make an official record of the numerous sidebar conferences that occurred during trials; The District Court abused its discretion when it failed to allow Appellant to exercise several cause strikes for clearly biased jurors during voir dire; The District Court abused its discretion when it permitted the State of amend its complain to add the charge of third-degree murder; The District Court abused its discretion when it strictly limited and undercut the admissibility of George Floyd’s May 6, 2019 arrest; The District Court abused its discretion when it submitted instructions to the jury that materially misstated the law; The District Court abused its discretion when it by denying Appellant’s motion for Schwartz hearing; The District Court abused its discretion when it denied Appellant’s post-verdict

On top of the appeal process, Chauvin doesn't currently haven't have an attorney. The defense attorney he had during his criminal trial was paid for by the Minneapolis Police and Peace Officers Association who stopped paying after his sentencing.

He asked to have a public defender appointed for his appeals case but was denied. Public Defenders represented defendants when they can't afford one.

In court documents Chauvin wrote:

10. Due to my current incarceration, I do not have the sufﬁcient means to retain private counsel for the appeal. 11. I currently have no source income, besides nominal prison wages, nor do I own any real property or vehicles. 12. I am currently unmarried and have no dependents. 13. My only assets are two retirement accounts. I would face a signiﬁcant penalty for early access to these retirement funds.

He's appealing the denial of a public defender to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

"Public Defenders appellate office are probably some of the best attorneys in the state," McGeeney said. "He wouldn't be the first person to handle his appeal per se from a correctional facility. They will make resources available to him they're obligated to give him legal research."

McGeeney said the appeal decision could come a year from now.

Although the police association paid for Chauvin's legal representation during the trial the state is also paying Chauvin's defense attorney $5,000 for work he did in preparation for Chauvin's appeal.

Any other fees associated with the trial, Chauvin will have to pay. Chauvin was denied the option to have those fees waived.