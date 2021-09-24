UPDATE: New charges against Dodge Center man accused of impersonating a federal agent

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Dodge Center man who was arrested on charges of posing as a federal agent is facing new charges after authorities found an arsenal of firearms at his home.

52-year-old Reyel Devon Simmons is accused of pretending to be a homeland security agent on social media and now facing a charge of illegally possessing firearms.

Simmons carries previous felony convictions for menacing and prostitution out of Colorado which prohibits him from owning a gun.

Following his arrest, Simmons claimed he didn't own any guns but officers found firearms in his backpack. That discovery led to a search of his home. He later admitted the guns were his.

Simmons has not been offered bail and remains behind bars facing federal charges.