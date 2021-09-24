Walz proposes $10 million drought relief package for farmers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $10 million relief package farmers who suffered losses due to the drought that has struck most of Minnesota. His proposal includes $5 million in rapid response grants for livestock producers and specialty crop farmers. It also includes $5 million for zero-interest disaster recovery loans. But it requires a special legislative session for approval. Walz said he’s still insisting that Senate Republicans drop a threat to fire Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm if he calls a special session that was already in the works for a $250 million bonus package for frontline workers in the pandemic.