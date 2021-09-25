At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — At least 16 people in eastern Iowa have been charged with gun crimes after a two-day sweep by federal authorities. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports grand juries met Wednesday through Friday in the U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa and issued the indictments. Many of those indicted have already been charged in state courts for weapons offenses. Most of the indictments were for felons in possession of a firearm or for having a firearm and using drugs.