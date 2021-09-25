Blue Jays beat Twins 6-1; stay 2 back in AL wild-card race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Teoscar Hernández, Marcus Semien and George Springer homered, and the Toronto Blue Jays held their position in the playoff chase by beating the Minnesota Twins 6-1. Toronto stayed two games behind Boston and New York in the AL wild-card race with seven games remaining. Robbie Ray scattered three hits in six innings as the Blue Jays ended a three-game slide. Semien hit his 43rd home run in the sixth for a 3-1 lead. That tied him with Dave Johnson of Atlanta in 1973 for the most home runs in a season by a second baseman.