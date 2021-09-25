Driver stabbed, killed on school bus with students aboard

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — Police say a school bus driver was stabbed after he had picked up students from a Washington state elementary school and died of his injuries. Police in the city of Pasco say students from Longfellow Elementary were on the bus Friday when a man got on the bus and attacked the driver. The children were taken back into the school building and the suspect was still at the scene when officers arrived. Police say the suspect was taken into custody without incident and the driver died at a hospital. No students were injured in the attack.