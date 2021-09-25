Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Algoma 54, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 6
Almond-Bancroft def. Loyal, forfeit
Altoona 45, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 28
Amherst 29, Markesan 15
Appleton North 45, Appleton East 9
Appleton West 20, Menomonee Falls 14, OT
Aquinas 45, Arcadia 14
Ashland 41, Merrill 6
Ashwaubenon 40, Green Bay Preble 6
Auburndale 21, Abbotsford 0
Augusta 22, Alma/Pepin 20
Badger 43, Burlington 6
Bangor 2, Royall 0
Bay Port 14, Pulaski 0
Beaver Dam 26, Oregon 21
Belleville 56, Parkview/Albany 12
Beloit Memorial 21, Madison East 0
Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 46, Iowa-Grant 18
Berlin 28, Kewaskum 25
Big Foot 22, Horicon/Hustisford 7
Black Hawk/Warren IL 54, Southwestern 0
Boscobel def. Hillsboro, forfeit
Brillion 10, New Holstein 7
Brodhead/Juda 39, River Valley 7
Brookfield Central 41, Marquette University 38, OT
Cambria-Friesland 34, Deerfield 20
Campbellsport 28, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 7
Cashton 37, Necedah 16
Catholic Memorial 35, Wauwatosa West 8
Cedar Grove-Belgium 50, Ozaukee 38
Cedarburg 28, Slinger 13
Chilton 45, Roncalli 8
Colby 42, Marathon 0
Colby def. Thorp, forfeit
Coleman 54, Oconto Falls 8
Columbus 29, Watertown Luther Prep 7
Crandon 28, Northern Elite 0
Crivitz def. Northland Pines, forfeit
Cumberland 42, Cameron 22
Darlington 57, Fennimore 7
De Pere 21, West De Pere 16
De Soto 30, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 8
Denmark 41, Menominee, Mich. 7
Durand 36, Elk Mound 14
Edgar def. Athens, forfeit
Edgewood 34, Edgerton 7
Elkhorn Area 21, Wilmot Union 17
Ellsworth 36, Osceola 26
Elmwood/Plum City 20, Cadott 0
Fall River/Rio 36, St. John’s NW Military Academy 0
Flambeau 68, South Shore 0
Flambeau def. Ladysmith, forfeit
Fond du Lac 38, Kaukauna 14
Fort Atkinson 28, Baraboo 6
Franklin 42, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 3
Freedom 21, Waupaca 10
Germantown 21, Brookfield East 13
Gibraltar 72, Gillett 20
Gilman 52, Bruce 8
Glenwood City 45, Clear Lake 22
Grafton 28, Whitnall 0
Grantsburg 42, Webster 0
Green Bay Southwest 36, Green Bay East 8
Greendale 38, Cudahy 0
Greenfield 20, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 12
Hamilton 50, West Allis Nathan Hale 8
Hartford Union 33, Nicolet 27, OT
Highland 52, Riverdale 6
Hilbert 48, Manitowoc Lutheran 6
Holmen 42, Sparta 20
Howards Grove 33, Random Lake 0
Hudson 40, Eau Claire North 0
Hurley 22, Edgar 20, OT
Iola-Scandinavia def. Wild Rose, forfeit
Janesville Craig 28, Janesville Parker 23
Jefferson 42, Whitewater 14
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 26, Catholic Central 6
Kenosha Tremper 34, Racine Case 24
Kettle Moraine 40, Waukesha West 27
Kewaunee 27, Bonduel 12
Kimberly 35, Oshkosh West 0
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 44, Kiel 28
La Crosse Central 52, Tomah 0
Lake Country Lutheran 55, Saint Francis 0
Lake Holcombe def. Hurley, forfeit
Lake Mills 23, Turner 6
Lancaster 38, Mineral Point 33
Lodi 17, Lakeside Lutheran 14
Lomira 20, Omro 0
Lourdes Academy 42, Peshtigo 0
Loyal 16, Ladysmith 14
Loyal def. Almond-Bancroft, forfeit
Luck 46, Frederic 8
Luxemburg-Casco 38, Marinette 14
Manawa 12, Shiocton 7
Manitowoc Lincoln 34, Sheboygan North 24
Markesan def. Clinton, forfeit
Marshall 62, Dodgeland 8
Martin Luther 33, Shoreland Lutheran 14
Mauston 2, Dodgeville 0
Mayville 32, Laconia 6
McDonell Central 56, Lincoln 0
McFarland 20, Evansville 19
Medford Area 30, Hayward/Lac Courte Oreilles 20
Medford Area 30, Lac Courte Oreilles 20
Mellen 34, Washburn 14
Melrose-Mindoro 31, Cochrane-Fountain City 0
Menasha 43, Notre Dame 21
Menomonie 28, New Richmond 21
Middleton 44, Madison Memorial 6
Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milw Arts 34, Milwaukee Bay View/Lifelong Learning 20
Milwaukee King 17, Milwaukee Riverside/Golda Meir 6
Milwaukee Pulaski 50, Milwaukee Vincent 30
Mondovi 48, Neillsville/Granton 0
Monona Grove 35, Sauk Prairie 21
Monroe 54, East Troy 8
Mosinee 27, Lakeland 12
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 20, Stoughton 8
Mukwonago 48, Waukesha North 6
Muskego 53, Arrowhead 49
Neenah 28, Oshkosh North 0
New Berlin Eisenhower 31, Pius XI Catholic 14
New Berlin West 36, Milwaukee Lutheran 6
New Lisbon 28, Brookwood 6
Newman Catholic 21, Greenwood 12
North Crawford 44, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 34
Northwestern 2, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Northwood/Solon Springs def. Chequamegon/Butternut/Mercer, forfeit
Oak Creek 41, Kenosha Indian Trail 12
Oakfield 22, Belmont 8
Oconomowoc 42, Waukesha South 7
Oconto 29, Mishicot 0
Owen-Withee def. Marathon, forfeit
Pardeeville 26, Cambridge 8
Pewaukee 56, Wauwatosa East 7
Phillips 54, New Auburn 48
Plymouth 14, Port Washington 6
Portage 27, Reedsburg Area 14
Poynette 26, Adams-Friendship 20
Prairie Farm 42, Siren 20
Prairie du Chien 24, Platteville 14
Prescott 47, Baldwin-Woodville 14
Racine Horlick 27, Racine Park 0
Racine Lutheran 53, Kenosha Christian Life 7
Racine St. Catherine’s 26, Brown Deer 0
Randolph 15, Johnson Creek 0
Reedsville 41, Oostburg 0
Regis 50, Fall Creek 0
Rhinelander 42, Antigo 0
Rice Lake 8, Chippewa Falls 7
Richland Center 42, New Glarus/Monticello 6
Ripon 39, Waupun 13
River Ridge 32, Cuba City 21
Saint Croix Central 59, Amery 26
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 68, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 0
Seymour 20, Fox Valley Lutheran 7
Sheboygan Falls 21, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14
Sheboygan South 36, Green Bay West 0
Somerset 52, Viroqua 6
Southern Door 40, Clintonville 14
Spencer/Columbus Catholic def. Nekoosa, forfeit
Spooner 34, Barron 0
Spring Valley 49, Colfax 0
St. Croix Falls 47, Bloomer 36
St. Marys Springs 76, North Fond du Lac 0
Stanley-Boyd 46, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Stevens Point 28, D.C. Everest 20
Sun Prairie 21, River Falls 6
Sun Prairie def. Madison West, forfeit
Superior 12, Eau Claire Memorial 9
Suring 38, Wausaukee 6
Thorp 40, Sturgeon Bay 26
Three Lakes/Phelps 54, Elcho/White Lake 6
Tomahawk 41, Menominee Indian 14
Tri-County 18, Bowler/Gresham 0
Turtle Lake 28, Boyceville 14
Two Rivers 46, Valders 6
Unity 28, Rib Lake/Prentice 6
University School of Milwaukee 22, Saint Thomas More 14
Verona Area 56, Madison La Follette 0
Waterford 28, Westosha Central 7
Waterloo 61, Palmyra-Eagle 0
Watertown 20, Milton 7
Waunakee 23, DeForest 20
Wausau West 18, Marshfield 3
West Salem 33, Onalaska 28
Westby 50, Black River Falls 26
Whitefish Bay 28, West Bend East 0
Whitehall 22, Blair-Taylor 14
Winneconne 35, New London 12
Wisconsin Dells 40, Westfield Area 8
Wisconsin Lutheran 44, South Milwaukee 7
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39, Hortonville 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 8, Stratford 6
Wrightstown 16, Little Chute 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon vs. Milwaukee North, ccd.
Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate vs. Milwaukee Marshall/Carmen NW/Milw Juneau/Milw Languages, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com