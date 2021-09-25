No. 5 Iowa rallies to defeat Colorado State 24-14

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns and No. 5 Iowa needed a second-half comeback to defeat Colorado State 24-14. The Hawkeyes won their 10th consecutive game dating back to last season. It’s the program’s longest winning streak since a 12-game streak in 2015. Iowa also has a 15-game nonconference winning streak that is the longest current streak in the nation. Colorado State led 14-7 at halftime, but the Hawkeyes scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions that took a combined four plays in the third quarter.