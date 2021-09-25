Oxbow Park hosts first Fallfest

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Oxbow Park and Zellman Zoo kicked off its fall season with a fundraising event on Saturday. Called "Fallfest," it happens to be the first event the park has hosted since before the pandemic began.

Those who went got to enjoy some Minnesota wildlife in addition to fall-themed activities. Activities included pumpkin ring toss, arts and crafts, and face-painting.

The park also offered merchandise and food in addition to these activities throughout the day, with the proceeds going towards the plan to build a new nature center by fall 2022.

"The new nature center is going to significantly increase the amount of classroom space as well as private rental space. In addition to providing the natural biomes of Minnesota, to provide a learning environment that is greatly expanded from what we can currently offer," said Kris Nelson, Friends of Oxbow vice president.

The park's goal is to raise $1 million for its new nature center. Entry to the zoo is free to the public.