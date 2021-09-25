Quiet weekend; Warmer temperatures return Sunday

Clear and quiet conditions are on tap for the region tonight. Overnight temperatures will once again be chilly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

A warm front will pass through the Minnesota region during the day Sunday, allowing for warmer, more summer-like temperatures to return to our area. Expect to see afternoon temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Above normal temperatures continue into the start of the new week with high pressure in control. Monday and Tuesday will likely see highs in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Conditions will really feel like summer on Wednesday as temperatures take a run at 80 degrees.

Temperatures look to be on the decline as we head towards the late week and weekend with afternoon highs in the mid-70s on Thursday. Friday and Saturday will feel a little more seasonal, but still above average, in the low 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Rain chances will be rather limited next week, with the best opportunity for isolated showers and thunderstorms expected on Thursday and Friday afternoons.