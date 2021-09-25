Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A witness says the Taliban have hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of the square, told The Associated Press that four bodies were brought Saturday to the square and three bodies were moved to other squares in the city to be displayed. Seddiqi said the Taliban announced in the square that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police.