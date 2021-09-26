C.E.R.T.’s community impact showing as night patrols end

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Community Engagement Response Team's nighttime patrols in downtown Rochester are coming to a close, but even after this summer, they leave behind a profound legacy.

"They just had a wonderful atmosphere that was safe and inviting for all these people," said Reed Mclevis, a manager at Pasquale's Pizza.

"It was just kind of nice because everyone kind of saw that we were a good presence down there," said Sherry Irvin, a C.E.R.T. member. "If I can ensure that somebody gets home safely, so that they can get a meal in them and get their Uber home, that's a win for me."

Irvin also works for the Landing in Rochester, and took part in C.E.R.T.'s efforts throughout the summer.

She says the group was like family to her.

"I'm a team member of C.E.R.T. I always will be." "I'm really sad to see it go, because I think it's really important. I think that we still need to have this," Irvin said.

The night patrol efforts started after a fatal shooting in June of this year. Since then, volunteers have been giving out food and water, in addition to offering haircuts, basketball games and other activities on Friday and Saturday nights.

All of these efforts are meant to ensure the public has a safe and fun night out.

"Anyone can see if they've gone downtown in the early part of the summer, compared to when C.E.R.T.'s been out, walking around supporting stuff, the atmosphere is much more inviting. It's friendlier, and honestly, a lot safer," said Mclevis.

Pasquale's Pizza was also impacted by C.E.R.T.'s presence, as the business collaborated with one of C.E.R.T.'s most iconic figures, Yammy Bear.

"People love the pizza, and people love Yammy Bear. So, it was a natural crossover that's been amazing, actually," said Mclevis.

Both look to the future for C.E.R.T.

"Maybe with a little financial backing and some fundraising, God knows where else they could go," said Mclevis.

"We may not be downtown, but we'll be in other venues. We'll be at the football games and other events that are happening. We're still always gonna be a presence," said Irvin.