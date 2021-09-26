Jansen, Springer homer, Blue Jays beat Twins, keep pressure

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer, George Springer also went deep and the Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 to maintain pressure in the AL wild-card race before heading to Toronto for their final homestand. Toronto will enter the final week two games back for the second AL wild card. The New York Yankees and Boston were tied for the wild-card lead heading into their game. Toronto won the final two games of the four-game series. The Blue Jays host three-game series against New York and Baltimore.