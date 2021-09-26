Rodgers rallies Packers past 49ers 30-28

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers completed two deep passes to Davante Adams on a last-minute drive, setting set up Mason Crosby’s 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game that gave the Green Bay Packers a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers delivered for the Packers after Jimmy Garoppolo gave San Francisco the lead on a 12-yard TD pass to Kyle Juszczyk with 37 seconds to play. The comeback spoiled the first game for the 49ers with fans since beating Green Bay in the 2019 NFC title game.