SE Minnesota first responders help honor fallen firefighters

Pine Island firefighters presented an honor guard at the 2021 Minnesota Fallen Memorial Service. Photo courtesy David Friese.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Hundreds gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol Sunday afternoon, to honor the lives of firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

It's a memorial service put on the Minnesota State Fire Chief's Association and it aims to honor fallen firefighters that died while in the line of duty. Two of the honored first responders died from cancer.

The Pine Island Fire Department had an honor guard team that presented at the ceremony. Two Rochester firefighters were also in attendance, even releasing doves during the event.

The entire ceremony was live streamed on Facebook, and can be watched here.

Beret Leone

