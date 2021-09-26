Warm, summer-like conditions expected this week

We saw the tale of two seasons this weekend with fall-like conditions on Saturday and then summer-like conditions on Sunday. Tonight, cooler, more seasonal conditions are expected with overnight lows in the low 50s. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 3-8.

Warm, summer-like temperatures continue into the start of the new week with high pressure in control. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s on Monday and Tuesday with mainly sunny skies. By Wednesday, temperatures look to take a run into the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will then slowly begin to cool throughout the late week with isolated rain and storm chances. Thursday will see highs in the mid-70s with low 70s expected by Friday. The weekend looks to feel more seasonal with afternoon temperatures in the low 70s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.

Thursday and Friday afternoons could see a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms, but at this time confidence is low. Be sure to monitor the forecast in the coming days if you have any outdoor plans later in the week.