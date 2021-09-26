Wisconsin pastor fasting until Congress passes climate bill

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Kenosha pastor is fasting for climate change. The Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, stopped eating on Saturday and said he will continue the protest until Congress passes a climate bill. Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill through the House Budget Committee that strengthens social safety net and climate programs. It’s likely headed to full debate in the House. Barker calls it a “once-in-a-species” moment. Barker says he planned not to eat until the bill passes, but indicated he would take precautions. He says he will give up the fast if he drops to 6% body fat.