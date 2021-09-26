Woman killed after rollover crash in Goodhue County

NEAR WANAMINGO, Minn. (KTTC) -- A 29-year-old woman is dead and after a Jeep rolled over in Goodhue County early Saturday morning.

The crash reportedly happened on Highway 57 at 505th Street in Cherry Grove Township at about 4 a.m.

The Jeep had two passengers and was westbound on the highway when it left the roadway and rolled.

The driver and one passenger were taken to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The second passenger died.